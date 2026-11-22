Wilson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Bruins.

Wilson had gone 16 games without a goal, picking up just two assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger has still offered consistent physical play, but the significant drop in offense has taken a chunk out of his fantasy value. For the year, he's at three goals, five assists, 36 shots on net, 53 hits, 50 PIM and 19 blocked shots over 21 outings. He's posted consecutive seasons of 60-plus points but is on pace to fall short of 40 points in 2026-27, though his 8.3 shooting percentage should recover.