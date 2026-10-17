Desharnais notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The journeyman blueliner recorded his first multi-point performance since March 30, 2024, when he was a member of the Oilers. Both of Desharnais' helpers came in the second period as the Capitals pulled away, as he had a hand in tallies by Ilya Protas and Boone Jenner. Desharnais has never produced more than 11 points in a season, but he's got three assists in his first eight games for Washington while adding 20 hits, 14 blocked shots, seven PIM and an impressive plus-10 rating.