Vanecek made 28 saves in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal.

He has won his last two starts, but is 3-4-0 in his last seven starts. Vanecek has been splitting starts with Ilya Samsonov, who is 5-1-0 in six starts in the same span. But Vanecek was the hotter hand with a 6-0-1 record in the first half of March. Yikes. The next two weeks may nail down the team's Game 1 starter, as neither goalie has been consistently great this season.