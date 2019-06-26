Chris Bigras: Not tendered by New York
Bigras didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Tuesday.
Bigras was a steady producer from the blue line for AHL Hartford last season, notching 22 points in 52 games, so although his time with the Rangers has likely come to an end, he should be able to land a two-way deal with another organization with relative ease this offseason.
