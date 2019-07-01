Bigras signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Monday.

The Rangers opted not to tender Bigras a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, so he hit the open market and now latches on with the Flyers. Colorado took him in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, but it's clear that the shipped has sailed on his prospect status. In fact, Bigras has only accumulated a goal and three helpers over 46 NHL contests, and the Rangers didn't use him at all at the top level when they signed him to a one-year deal last July.