Rangers' Chris Bigras: Lands on waivers
Bigras was designated for waivers by New York on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Bigras was a near lock to be sent down to the minors at some point during training camp; however, the fact that he lasted this long bodes well for his chances of earning a call-up at some point this season.
