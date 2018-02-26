Rangers' Chris Bigras: Heading to Big Apple
Bigras was acquired from Colorado in exchange for Ryan Graves on Monday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
A second-round pick in 2013, Bigras has thus far suited up for 46 NHL games in his career, including 15 for Colorado this season. That said, Bigras has been in the minors since late November and will continue his season with the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolfpack. The Canadian blueliner will be hoping that a change of scenery can provide him a better chance to establish himself in an NHL lineup.
