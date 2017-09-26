Chris VandeVelde: Released from professional tryout
VandeVelde was released from his professional tryout agreement by the Senators on Tuesday.
VandeVelde played in 81 games last season for the Flyers, but was only able to tally six goals and nine helpers while averaging 11:34 of ice time. At this point, it's unclear what's next for the 30-year-old as he may have to settle for an AHL-only contract or head overseas if he wants to continue playing.
