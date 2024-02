Ingram (undisclosed) will not suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, per the NHL media site.

Ingram has been out for a week so far after receiving a 7-10 day timeline after the injury he sustained versus the Wild last week. His next chance to play is Sunday in Winnipeg. Ingram's presence on the Coyotes' upcoming road trip will be telling as to how long his absence might last.