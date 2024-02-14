Ingram is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Wednesday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has dropped his last four contests while saving 102 of 119 shots (.857 save percentage). It's a rough patch in what's been an otherwise solid campaign -- he has a 17-12-2 record, 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage in 34 outings in 2023-24. Minnesota will be a difficult opponent for the slumping goaltender, though. The Wild have won six of their last eight contests and have scored 3.75 goals per game during that stretch.