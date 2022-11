Ingram will guard the road net Sunday against Minnesota, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram is coming off a 42-save effort this past Monday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Nashville. He has a 1-4-1 record this season with a 4.00 GAA and an .885 save percentage. As a member of Nashville last year, Ingram posted a 33-save performance versus the Wild in a 5-2 victory.