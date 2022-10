Guenther dialed up a power-play goal -- the first tally of his NHL career -- in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

The rebuilding Coyotes have shuffled Guenther around the lineup, and the 19-year-old managed to convert one of two shots in the latest contest. Known to be fleet-footed with a strong skating stride, Guenther is worth keeping an eye on in case he remains in the NHL. So far, he's added a goal and an assist through four games.