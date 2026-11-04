Guenther scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Toronto.

Guenther got the Mammoth on the board on the power play with three seconds left in the first period. It was his sixth goal of the season (11th point); five of his snipes and eight of his points have come on the power play. It seems like Guenther is off to a slow start to the season, but he's on pace to top 30 goals and fire more than 200 shots. Expectations were sky high for the young sniper after he tapped the keg 40 times in 79 games last season, finishing in a tie for 13th on the league sniper list. Guenther won't be able to sustain the disproportionate power-play production -- last season's PPG leader, Wyatt Johnson, put up 27 of his 45 snipes with the man advantage. He'll find his way 5v5 soon enough.