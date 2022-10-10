Chychrun (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Chychrun is recovering from offseason surgeries on his ankle and wrist, though the latter seems to be the bigger concern. He wasn't able to participate in any preseason games and it's unclear how long the team anticipates him being absent. It's worth noting that the 24-year-old requested a trade this offseason and has been the subject of rumors dating back to last season.