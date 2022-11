Chychrun (wrist) could make his season debut next week, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Arizona has circled Nov. 21 against Nashville as Chychrun's possible return date. The 24-year-old defender underwent offseason surgery to remove a bone spur from his ankle. Chychrun also had a second procedure done on his wrist and he has recovered from a setback that followed. He hasn't played since March 12.