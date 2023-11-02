Moser notched two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Moser set up first-period tallies by Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley. This was Moser's second two-point effort in the last three games after he opened the season with six scoreless outings. The 23-year-old blueliner has a goal, three assists, nine hits, nine blocked shots, seven shots on goal and a plus-5 rating this season.
