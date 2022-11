Crouse scored twice Wednesday in a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

He made it 2-0 early in the third period when point shot hit his linemate Dylan Guenther in front of the net and bounced to Crouse for a quick backhand over Pyotr Kochetkov. His second went into an empty net. Crouse has three goals in his last two games and nine in 18 contests. At this rate, he will flirt with 25-30 goals, but barely reach double digits in assists. Your format will ultimately dictate if that's valuable.