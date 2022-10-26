Gostisbehere scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He found the back of the net in each of the first two periods before helping set up Lawson Crouse for an empty netter in the third. Gostisbehere has come roaring out of the gate this season with three multi-point performances in six games, giving him four goals and eight points in total as his career resurgence in the desert continues.