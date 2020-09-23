General manager Pierre Dorion has confirmed the Senators won't be re-signing Anderson this offseason, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

It's the end of an era in Ottawa, as Anderson has been a huge part of the Senators organization since the team acquired him in a trade with the Avalanche all the way back in February of 2011. Anderson is 39 years old, and he's struggled over the past three campaigns, but if he wants to continue to play, there may be a few teams willing to bring him in as a backup for the 2020-21 season, particularly those with young starters in need of a mentor.