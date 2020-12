The Sharks placed Yurtaikin on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Yurtaikin played pretty well in the minors last season, picking up 17 points in 37 contests with AHL San Jose, so this may be an instance of a player asking for his contract to be terminated in order to explore opportunities in his native country. Yurtaikin's North American playing career has likely come to an end.