Stephens did not receive a qualifying offer from the Lightning and will become a UFA on Friday.

Stephens started 2019-20 with ECHL Cincinnati in the Sabres organization before he was traded to the Lightning in exchange for Matthew Spencer in November. Stephens went on to play in 38 games with AHL Syracuse after the swap, recording six assists in that span. A fifth-round pick from 2015, Stephens has yet to make his NHL debut. He'll likely receive a minor-league deal for 2020-21.