Crookshank signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday.

Crookshank's deal is a two-way contract in 2025-26, and it switches to a one-way contract for 2026-27. That suggests the Devils have at least a little confidence the 25-year-old will be worth a little extra money. Crookshank produced 40 points over 62 games with AHL Belleville last season and added an assist in eight appearances at the NHL level. He found some power-play success in the minors, and if he makes the NHL roster, that could give him a boost in offense if the Devils opt to give him minutes in that situation.