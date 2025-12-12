Gritsyuk (undisclosed) has been ruled out of this weekend's games, according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com on Friday.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made the announcement Friday. Gritsyuk has played well in his rookie season, tallying seven times while adding nine assists across 31 games. Juho Lammikko could enter the lineup for Gritsyuk on Saturday against the Ducks.