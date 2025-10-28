Pesce (upper body) is expected to be out for at least a month, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Tuesday.

Pesce sustained the injury in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado. He has contributed three assists, eight shots on goal, 24 blocked shots and four hits in nine appearances this season. With Pesce unavailable, Simon Nemec should see an increased role, while Seamus Casey will be in the lineup against the Avalanche on Tuesday.