Pesce suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado and won't travel with the Devils on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Pesce entered Sunday's game with three assists, eight shots on net, 23 blocked shots and four hits in eight appearances. Dennis Cholowski could play against the Avalanche in Tuesday's rematch, but the Devils may bring up reinforcements from AHL Utica for the trip.