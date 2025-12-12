White notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Lightning.

White has been in a part-time role recently, sharing a third-pairing spot with Dennis Cholowski. The helper Thursday was White's first point in 11 outings for the Devils this season. He's added five shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He can play a decent physical game, but the 28-year-old offers minimal scoring upside and won't be a factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats.