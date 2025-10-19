Brown scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Brown, who played with the Oilers last year, cashed in a shortie at 10:37 of the third period to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. The 31-year-old winger has three goals through five games this season while filling a third-line role and a spot on the penalty kill. He's added nine shots on net, four hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's unlikely to be a major factor on offense but could repeat the 30-point total he had over 82 regular-season games a year ago.