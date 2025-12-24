Mercer registered an assist and had two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Mercer had the secondary helper on Brett Pesce's goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Mercer is up to 14 assists, 24 points, 75 shots on net and 29 blocks across 37 games this season. Despite playing at a sub-par level offensively in December, he is starting to heat up with an assist in back-to-back games. He has maintained his spot on New Jersey's top line alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier since the latter and Jack Hughes returned to the team's top six two games ago. Regardless of the line combinations, Mercer should continue to see top-six minutes on a wing if he continues to produce points.