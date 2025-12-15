Mercer registered an assist and placed a shot on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Mercer picked up a secondary helper on Luke Hughes' goal in the second period. With the apple, Mercer has 12 assists, 22 points, 66 shots on goal and 25 blocks through 33 appearances this season. He used Sunday's contest to tally his first point since moving out to the right wing to play alongside Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt on New Jersey's top line. The assist snapped a six-game streak without a point and gives Mercer a solid outlook in fantasy moving forward if he continues to see a high volume of minutes. He is on pace to post his first 40-plus point campaign since the 2022-23 season.