Mercer scored a pair of shorthanded goals, including one into an empty-net, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Mercer has five goals over the last three games, including consecutive two-goal outings. He had both of the Devils' insurance tallies in the third period. Mercer is off to a fantastic start in 2025-26 with eight goals, five helpers, 23 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-8 rating over 12 contests. While his pace will cool off eventually, he may not be kept under the 40-point mark this year as he has been the last two regular seasons, making him a worthy addition to fantasy rosters in many formats.