Mercer scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Mercer is starting to roll on offense. He was held off the scoresheet in the season opener but has racked up three goals and two assists over four games since. The 23-year-old also has eight shots on net, eight blocked shots, four hits and a plus-5 rating through five appearances. He's played in a top-six role in recent years, but he has failed to hit the 40-point mark in each of the last two seasons. If this hot start continues, he could challenge his career year of 56 points in 82 games in 2022-23.