Mercer scored two power-play goals on four shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Mercer has been back on the second line for a couple of games since Juho Lammikko entered the lineup. The 24-year-old Mercer has been productive from every spot he's played in so far, and he's potted three goals over his last two games. For the season, he has six goals, 11 points (four on the power play), 20 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances. If Mercer's hot start is here to stay, he'll provide excellent fantasy value for the rest of the campaign.