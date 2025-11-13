Mercer scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Mercer had gone four games without a goal, earning just two assists in that span. The 24-year-old's tally erased one of the three deficits the Devils faced in the contest. Mercer is up to nine goals, 16 points, 33 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-9 rating through 17 appearances. He's nearly halfway to his regular-season point total (36) from last year, and he's showing few signs of slowing down despite a lofty 27.3 shooting percentage.