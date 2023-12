Haula (upper body) will not play Sunday against Edmonton, per the NHL's media site.

Haula was a late scratch during Sunday's warmups, so it's unclear how severe the injury is currently. Fortunately, it's unrelated to the lower-body issue that cost him three games at the end of November and the beginning of December. He's tallied seven goals and 13 points in 21 games this season. New Jersey's next game is Wednesday against Boston.