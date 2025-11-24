Markstrom will start at home against the Red Wings on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom should be fresh heading into Monday's game, as he hasn't played since allowing five goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old has a 5-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .864 save percentage over nine appearances this season. The Red Wings have scored 14 goals across their last five matchups, a span in which they are 3-1-1.