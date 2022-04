Bratt (illness) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Red Wings, Marc Ciampa of the Devils' official site reports.

Getting Bratt back will provide a major boost for the Devils considering he leads the team in points with 70. A non-COVID illness kept Bratt sidelined Saturday against the Hurricanes, and the bug appears to be making its way through the rest of the team, according to coach Lindy Ruff.