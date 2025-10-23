Bratt scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Bratt's season-opening point streak was on the line, but he got it to seven games with the empty-netter at 18:43 of the third period. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and seven assists this season, including three power-play points and a shorthanded goal. He's added 13 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes.