Bratt (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels 100 percent healthy to begin training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt underwent shoulder surgery in May that forced him to miss the 2025 IIHF World Championship, but he's fully available to begin training camp ahead of the NHL regular season. The 27-year-old has missed just one regular-season game across the past three seasons, and he logged 21 goals, 67 assists, 96 hits and 42 blocked shots while averaging 18:57 of ice time over 81 regular-season appearances last year.