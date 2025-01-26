Bratt had a goal, an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Bratt was involved in two of the team's four goals but made his presence felt early in the game, setting up the opening goal from Nico Hischier (undisclosed) and doubling the team's lead before the first intermission. Bratt has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last seven appearances, tallying six points in that span, but his lack of game-to-game consistency limits his upside a bit -- even if he's trending in the right direction of late.