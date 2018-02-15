Devils' John Quenneville: Still unfit to play
Quenneville (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
With Brian Boyle (shoulder) and Brian Gibbons (thumb) also out of commission, the Devils must be hoping that Marcus Johansson (head) will be fit to play in the upcoming contest, but even if that doesn't come to fruition, the team has enough healthy forwards available on the active roster to get by in the next game.
