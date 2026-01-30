Hameenaho recorded an assist, put two shots on net and tallied two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.

Hameenaho chipped in with the primary helper on Dougie Hamilton's goal midway through the second period. The 21-year-old Hameenaho is off to a hot start through his first six games at the NHL level with two goals, two assists, nine shots on net, three hits and five blocked shots. Amid a handful of injuries in New Jersey's forward group, the rookie winger has made the most of his opportunity and could maintain a middle-six role for the team if he continues to post numbers offensively. With four points in as many games and an average TOI just shy of 14 minutes in that span, Hameenaho is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues and an intriguing add in nearly all dynasty formats.