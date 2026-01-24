Hameenaho scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

This was Hameenaho's third career NHL game, and he was able to check off a bunch of firsts with the effort. He opened the scoring at 1:41 of the first period for his first tally, and he added his first assist on a Cody Glass goal in the second period. Hameenaho put up 21 points in 33 contests at the AHL level prior to his promotion, and it looks like the Devils are willing to give him a look in the bottom six for now.