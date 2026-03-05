Glendening was placed on waivers by the Devils on Thursday.

By putting Glendening on waivers, the team will be able to move him down to the minors in the future, assuming he goes unclaimed. The Devils did the same with Evgenii Dadonov and Maxim Tsyplakov, which could be a sign they are finalizing a deal to bring a player or two in via trade. For his part, Glendening has featured in just four of the team's last 14 contests and has gone 11 games without generating a point.