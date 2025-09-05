default-cbs-image
Glendening signed a professional tryout agreement with the Devils on Friday.

Glendening was limited to seven points in 77 regular-season games with the Lightning last year. The 36-year-old hasn't found work in free agency yet, and he'll be competing with fellow tryout candidate Kevin Rooney for a chance to make the Devils' 2025-26 roster.

