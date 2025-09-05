Devils' Luke Glendening: Receives tryout offer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glendening signed a professional tryout agreement with the Devils on Friday.
Glendening was limited to seven points in 77 regular-season games with the Lightning last year. The 36-year-old hasn't found work in free agency yet, and he'll be competing with fellow tryout candidate Kevin Rooney for a chance to make the Devils' 2025-26 roster.
