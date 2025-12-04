Glendening's point drought reached 15 games in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Stars.

While none of the Devils had a particularly good game Wednesday, Glendening has now gone over a month without a point. That's to be expected for a player who sees mostly defensive usage in a fourth-line role. The 36-year-old has three assists, 16 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 27 appearances this season. Glendening's place in the lineup should remain safe until Jack Hughes (finger) is healthy, which isn't expected to happen until early January.