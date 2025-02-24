Hughes logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Hughes earned his second multi-point effort in seven outings, a span in which he has two goals and three assists. The 21-year-old defenseman didn't get any power-play time Sunday, but the Devils only had one abbreviated opportunity with the man advantage, so it's nothing to worry about at this time. Hughes is enjoying a strong second NHL campaign with 24 points, 76 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 50 appearances while maintaining his place on the Devils' deep blue line.