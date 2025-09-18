Hughes isn't with the Devils for the start of training camp because he's still a restricted free agent, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Hughes is looking for his first big payday after completing his three-year, entry-level deal. He recorded 47 and 44 points during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons, respectively. As long as his contract dispute is settled in time for the start of the regular season, Hughes is expected to open the campaign on New Jersey's top four and receive significant power-play ice time.