Hughes scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

After helping to set up Nico Hischier for the game's opening tally early in the first period, Hughes potted New Jersey's final goal just 26 seconds into the third. The 21-year-old blueliner has caught fire since the 4 Nations Face-Off, and over the last eight games he's produced a goal and nine points. With Dougie Hamilton (lower body) lacking a timeline for his return, Hughes will be leaned on heavily down the stretch as the Devils try to lock up a playoff spot.