Studenic scored a goal on three shots and had four PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Studenic scored career goal No. 1 less than two minutes into the third period, sniping a shot inside the far post on a partial breakaway to pull the Devils to within 3-2. The 22-year-old Slovakian was playing in just his fourth NHL game and logged a little over 12 minutes of playing time.