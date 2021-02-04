Bastian was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

The Devils now have 17 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Their next scheduled game is Feb. 9 against the Penguins, but the status of that game should be considered uncertain at this point. The 23-year-old recorded four points and 18 hits through the first nine games.